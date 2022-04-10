Prevailing showery condition expected to continue - Met Dept.

The Department of Meteorology says the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka and hence the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island, it said in the forecast issued for the next 36 hours.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Northern and Northern-central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere too. Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the Southern province.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (11) are Ulukkulama, Anuradhapura New Town, Kayinattama and Palugollewa at about 12.11 noon.