Four-hour power cuts scheduled for today and tomorrow

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that power interruptions lasting four hours will be imposed today (11) and tomorrow (12) and that the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted the relevant approval for this.

Accordingly, the rolling power cuts have been scheduled within the period from 8.30 a.m. and 10.45 p.m.

Areas under the Groups A, B, C, D in the schedule will be imposed power cuts from 8.30 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

In the areas under Groups D, E, F the power cuts will be imposed from 10.45 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

Power cuts will also take affect from 1.00 p.m. to 3.15 p.m. for Groups G, H, I and from 3.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for the Groups J, K, L while the Groups E, F, G, H will experience outages from 7.15 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

In addition to this, the power cuts will be imposed from 9.00 p.m. to 10.45 p.m. for the Groups I, G, K, L.

Meanwhile, at a media briefing held yesterday (10), the President of the Ceylon Electricity Board’s General Employees’ Union, Malaka Wickramasinghe stated that the current power crisis is being alleviated to some extent.

See the power interruption schedules below:

Power Interruption Schedule Full (11-04-2022 to 15-04-2022 ) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Power Interruption Schedule (16-04-2022 to 17-04-2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd