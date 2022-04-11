Talks between President and independent MPs end without agreement

The discussions held between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the MPs who decided to leave the government and become independent had ended without an agreement being reached.

However, another discussion is expected to be held with the President tomorrow (12), according to political sources.

The discussion between the President and the group of parliamentarians had commenced at around 7pm last night (10).

The discussion had lasted for nearly two hours and focused on the 11-point resolution previously put forward by the parliamentary group of independent MPs.

However, it is also reported that the President had made several amendments to the proposal.

In addition, the current political turmoil in the country and the appointment of a new Cabinet had also been discussed at the meeting.

However, political sources said the appointment of a Prime Minister or a new Cabinet had not been discussed at length.

It is said that the names of two Members of Parliament have already been nominated for the post of Prime Minister and the Parliamentarians had drawn the President’s attention to this matter.

Meanwhile, several more rounds of discussions were held yesterday prior to that discussion.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena chaired a meeting of the SLFP Parliamentary Group and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members also met the former President.

Much attention had been paid to the current political situation during this meeting.

The former President was also briefed on the no-confidence motion that the SJB is preparing to present.