Sri Lankan rupee continues to slide as dollar rate hits Rs. 330

Several leading licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka have today declared their selling rate of the US Dollar at Rs. 330.

Meanwhile the buying price of the dollar has been declared at Rs. 320.

Accordingly, the following selling rates of the USD had been listed by commercial banks:

Bank of Ceylon – Rs. 330.00

People’s Bank – Rs. 329.99

Sampath Bank – Rs. 330.00

Hatton National Bank – Rs. 330.00

National Development Bank – Rs. 320.00

DFCC Bank – Rs. 320.00

Amãna Bank – Rs. 330.00