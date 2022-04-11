Train collides with fuel train as major disaster averted in Rambukkana

April 11, 2022   11:49 am

A train has collided with a fuel transport train parked at the Rambukkana railway station this morning (11).

The incident had occurred at around 4.00 am when a passenger transport train with no engine driver which had been parked at the railway station had collided with a fuel train also parked at the station, reportedly due to a fault in the brakes of the former.

Subsequently the fuel train had also collided with a building at the Rambukkana railway station.

Ada Derana reporter said that a large quantity of diesel in the fuel train was wasted due to the incident while the railway station building was also damaged.

