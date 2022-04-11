No power cuts on April 13, 14 and 15

No power cuts on April 13, 14 and 15

April 11, 2022   02:04 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that there will be no scheduled power cuts island-wide on April 13, 14 and 15.

This is in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays on April 13, 14 and Good Friday which falls on April 15.

Meanwhile the PUCSL says that the duration of power cuts on April 16 and 17 will be only for 02 hours and 15 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.  

See the power interruption schedules below: 

 

Power Interruption Schedule... by Adaderana Online

 

Power Interruption Schedule... by Adaderana Online

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protest at Galle Face Green continues for third straight day

Protest at Galle Face Green continues for third straight day

Protest at Galle Face Green continues for third straight day

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme...

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme...

Train collides with fuel tank at Rambukkana station

Train collides with fuel tank at Rambukkana station

Fuel and gas shortages in Sri Lanka cause tensions to flare

Fuel and gas shortages in Sri Lanka cause tensions to flare

Hydro power generation capacity on the rise following rainfall

Hydro power generation capacity on the rise following rainfall

Protests against the government continue across Sri Lanka

Protests against the government continue across Sri Lanka

Discussion between President and independent MPs ends without agreement

Discussion between President and independent MPs ends without agreement

Protesters block Galle Road at Ahungalla with gas cylinders

Protesters block Galle Road at Ahungalla with gas cylinders