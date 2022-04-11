No power cuts on April 13, 14 and 15

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that there will be no scheduled power cuts island-wide on April 13, 14 and 15.

This is in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays on April 13, 14 and Good Friday which falls on April 15.

Meanwhile the PUCSL says that the duration of power cuts on April 16 and 17 will be only for 02 hours and 15 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

See the power interruption schedules below:

Power Interruption Schedule... by Adaderana Online

