CPC halts pumping fuel into portable containers for three days

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that fuel will not be pumped into canisters, barrels and other portable containers at CEYPETCO filling stations on April 12, 13 and 14.

CPC Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said that a decision was taken to suspend issuing fuel to cans and such as a preliminary step as there will be no scheduled power cuts in the country for three days.

Accordingly, pumping fuel into canisters and barrels will be halted within the next three days starting from tomorrow, he told reporters in Colombo.

However, he said, they have devised a system to issue fuel in a manner that does not hinder the work of a large number of farmers engaged in agriculture during this period.

He said that fuel required for vehicles used for agricultural purposes can be obtained from filling stations if certified by the Agricultural Research Officer or Grama Niladhari (GN) officer of the area.

The CPC chairman said recently a large number of people had obtained fuel in cans and barrels and that therefore a request was made to the IGP to intervene in this matter.

Accordingly, it is reported that within yesterday alone, 10,000 liters of such unnecessarily and illegally hoarded fuel was seized by the police from several places, he revealed.

“This is because ordinary people do not have the authority to store fuel privately in any way. Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s fuel can be stored only at filling stations,” he stressed.