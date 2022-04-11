Three arrested with ice worth Rs. 8 million in northern waters

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have apprehended 03 suspects with around 01kg of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’, along with a dinghy, during a patrol carried out in seas off the Delft Island this morning (11).

An Inshore Patrol Craft attached to SLNS Wasaba in the Northern Naval Command had detected a suspicious dinghy in seas off the Delft Island this morning and recovered about 01kg of Crystal Methamphetamine being smuggled by the dinghy.

The Navy also nabbed 03 suspects aboard and the dinghy used for this illegal act.

The gross street value of seized Crystal Methamphetamine is believed to be approximately Rs. 08 million.

The suspects held were identified as residents of Pooneryn and Mannar areas, and are between 23 to 36 years of age.

The accused together with narcotics and the dinghy will be handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.