Weather advisory for heavy rain

April 11, 2022   04:03 pm

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue, due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces, it said issuing an advisory for heavy rain.

 Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-western, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

Higher rainfall values recorded during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am today (11): 

Rainfall station                         Rainfall (mm) 
Chilaw (Puttalam district)                144.5 
Colombo                                         102.2 
Ratmalana (Colombo district)           94.1 
Welioya (Mullaitivu district)               88.5 
Thabbowa (Puttalam district)            79.0

