Downpours above 100mm in seven provinces today

Downpours above 100mm in seven provinces today

April 12, 2022   07:08 am

The prevailing showery condition is expected to continue as the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 - 15 April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (April 12) are Periyamurippu, Ralapanawa, Wagollakada and Nilaveli at about 12:11 noon.

Sea areas:

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka. The fishing and naval communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.   Winds speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Defence Secretary denies reports of NSC meeting on Mirihana protest (English)

Defence Secretary denies reports of NSC meeting on Mirihana protest (English)

Protest at Galle Face Green continues for third straight day (English)

Protest at Galle Face Green continues for third straight day (English)

Prime Minister's special statement on Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

Prime Minister's special statement on Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

No power cuts on April 13, 14 and 15 (English)

No power cuts on April 13, 14 and 15 (English)

The new village that made it to the map...

The new village that made it to the map...

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.11

No power cuts for three days due to Sinhala and Tamil New Year

No power cuts for three days due to Sinhala and Tamil New Year