Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has removed MP Shantha Bandara from all positions he had been holding in the party, MP Duminda Dissanayake says.

The move came a day after MP Bandara was sworn in as the State Minister for Promoting the Production & Regulating Supply of Organic Fertilizer.

He was appointed to fill in the vacancy created by the resignation of Shasheendra Rajapaksa.