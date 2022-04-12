Met Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology warns that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at most parts of the island today.

Heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Trincomalee, Ampara, Gampaha, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere too, it said issuing an advisory for severe lightning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.