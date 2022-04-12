735 arrested so far over Easter Sunday attacks - Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne says that a total of 735 persons have been taken into custody so far over the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said 27 cases have been filed against 79 of them under 25,653 charges.

The Defence Secretary revealed this during a press briefing held today at the Department of Government Information to brief the media on the progress of investigations into the terrorist attacks.

The Defence Secretary stated that various individuals are making various statements regarding the Easter Sunday attacks and that as responsible public officials it is their responsibility to inform the public on the true facts.

He rejected the claims that the investigations into the attacks are not being carried out properly.

Detailing the progress that authorities have made with regard to the attacks, Gunaratne said that 735 individuals have been arrested in connection and that 196 of them are currently in remand custody.

He said cases have been filed before various High Courts in the country against 81 of the suspects.

He said that another 29 suspects are being held under detention order by the police and the CID while 493 of the arrested have been released on bail this far.

The Defence Secretary said the number of arrests made in connection with the attacks since the incumbent government came to power is 170 out of which 45 have been remanded, 13 are currently under detention orders while indictments have been filed against 06.

A total of 30 accused have been granted bail by the courts, he said.

The Defence Secretary said that this goes to show that the officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) have not been simply sitting idly by.