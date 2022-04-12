735 arrested so far over Easter Sunday attacks - Defence Secretary

735 arrested so far over Easter Sunday attacks - Defence Secretary

April 12, 2022   03:38 pm

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne says that a total of 735 persons have been taken into custody so far over the Easter Sunday attacks. 

He said 27 cases have been filed against 79 of them under 25,653 charges.

The Defence Secretary revealed this during a press briefing held today at the Department of Government Information to brief the media on the progress of investigations into the terrorist attacks. 

The Defence Secretary stated that various individuals are making various statements regarding the Easter Sunday attacks and that as responsible public officials it is their responsibility to inform the public on the true facts.

He rejected the claims that the investigations into the attacks are not being carried out properly. 

Detailing the progress that authorities have made with regard to the attacks, Gunaratne said that 735 individuals have been arrested in connection and that 196 of them are currently in remand custody. 

He said cases have been filed before various High Courts in the country against 81 of the suspects. 

He said that another 29 suspects are being held under detention order by the police and the CID while 493 of the arrested have been released on bail this far. 

The Defence Secretary said the number of arrests made in connection with the attacks since the incumbent government came to power is 170 out of which 45 have been remanded, 13 are currently under detention orders while indictments have been filed against 06.  

A total of 30 accused have been granted bail by the courts, he said. 

The Defence Secretary said that this goes to show that the officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) have not been simply sitting idly by. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

I threw the first stone at the Rajapaksas - Vijith Vijithamuni Soysa

I threw the first stone at the Rajapaksas - Vijith Vijithamuni Soysa

I threw the first stone at the Rajapaksas - Vijith Vijithamuni Soysa

Sri Lankan rapper Shiraz Rude Bwoy passes away after performance at Galle Face protest

Sri Lankan rapper Shiraz Rude Bwoy passes away after performance at Galle Face protest

Shantha Bandara explains why he accepted State Minister post

Shantha Bandara explains why he accepted State Minister post

Singer Sangeeth Wijesuriya joins protest at Galle Face Green

Singer Sangeeth Wijesuriya joins protest at Galle Face Green

🔴PRESS | Press briefing on progress of investigations into Easter Sunday attacks

🔴PRESS | Press briefing on progress of investigations into Easter Sunday attacks

SLFP expels MP Shantha Bandara who was sworn in as State Minister

SLFP expels MP Shantha Bandara who was sworn in as State Minister

'Manudam Mehewara' launched to provide emergency relief

'Manudam Mehewara' launched to provide emergency relief

World Bank to provide emergency funding for Sri Lanka to purchase essential medicines

World Bank to provide emergency funding for Sri Lanka to purchase essential medicines