Protesters demanding gas block road at Karapitiya

The Galle-Mapalagama Road has reportedly been completely blocked at Karapitiya Junction by a group of protesters who are demanding gas cylinders.

The gas consumers have blocked the road by placing their gas cylinders across the road, he said.

Ada Derana reporter said that this has severely restricted traffic movement along the road and that heavy traffic congestion has been reported in the area.

The group of gas consumers are staging the protest demanding that they be provided LP gas cylinders.