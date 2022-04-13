Shipment of 11,000 MT of rice arrives in Sri Lanka

April 12, 2022   11:28 pm

A consignment of 11,000 metric tonnes of rice arrived in Sri Lanka today (April 12) under the concessional Indian credit facility of USD 1 billion.

It was ceremonially handed over by the officials of the High Commission of India in Colombo.

In addition to today’s consignment, a total of 5,000 MT of rice has been received in the past few days under the said credit facility. With this, a total of 16,000 MT of rice out of 40,000 MT to be imported by the State Trading Corporation from India, stands delivered.
 
The Indian High Commission recalled that the USD 1 billion credit facility agreement was signed between the Sri Lanka government and the State Bank of India on 17 March 2022.

The delivery of rice was affected within less than one month of signing the agreement. The supply is a part of the multi-pronged support extended from India to Sri Lanka in the last few months, which includes timely supply of fuel, other forms of economic and forex support etc, the statement read further.

“The expeditious supply, before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, is in line with the understandings reached regarding India’s support for Sri Lanka’s energy and food security.”

The assistance comes in the wake of a successful visit by the External Affairs Minister of India to Sri Lanka last month during which India’s continued support to the people of Sri Lanka was reiterated, the Indian High Commission said further.

