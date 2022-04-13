Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

April 13, 2022   07:07 am

The low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka moving away from the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, North-central and Northern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places elsewhere too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05-15 April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (13th) are Tayliankudiyiruppu (Mannar District), Kanakarayankulam, Nedunkeni (Vauniya District) and Naddiankandal (Mullattivu District) at about 12:11 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Puttalam, Galle, Matara and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Winds speed can increase up to 35-40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar and Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar and Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

