Local fishing vessel smuggling over 300kg of narcotics intercepted

April 13, 2022   07:17 am

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a local multi-day fishing vessel smuggling a stock of narcotics believed to be heroin and crystal methamphetamine (also known as ‘Ice’).

The narcotics consignment, which reportedly contained 300kg of heroin and 25kg of crystal methamphetamine, was taken into custody during an operation carried out in the seas off the southern coast of the island.

The raid was jointly conducted by the Navy, State Intelligence Service and Police Narcotics Bureau.

Six individuals who were on board the vessel at the time have also been apprehended during the said drug bust.

