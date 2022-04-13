No power cuts for three days until Friday

No power cuts for three days until Friday

April 13, 2022   10:09 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says there will be no scheduled power interruptions across the island on April 13, 14, and 15.

This is in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays on April 13, 14, and Good Friday which falls on April 15.

The PUCSL meanwhile stated that the duration of power cuts on April 16 and 17 will be limited to 02 hours and 15 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has received adequate stocks of fuel required for power generation and heavy rainfall has boosted hydropower generation capacity.

Further, the power cut duration will be gradually reduced from the 18th of April, according to the PUCSL.

 

 

Power Interruption Schedule... by Adaderana Online

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sinhala & Tamil New Year 2022 auspicious times

Sinhala & Tamil New Year 2022 auspicious times

Sinhala & Tamil New Year 2022 auspicious times

Dayasiri slams govt offering portfolios to SLFP MPs

Dayasiri slams govt offering portfolios to SLFP MPs

Gunapala Rathnasekara says unresolved economic crisis becomes a political crisis

Gunapala Rathnasekara says unresolved economic crisis becomes a political crisis

No end in sight to fuel queues

No end in sight to fuel queues

Anti-govt protest at Galle Face Green enters day five

Anti-govt protest at Galle Face Green enters day five

World Bank to provide emergency funding for Sri Lanka to purchase essential medicines (English)

World Bank to provide emergency funding for Sri Lanka to purchase essential medicines (English)

Sri Lanka to temporarily suspend foreign debt payments (English)

Sri Lanka to temporarily suspend foreign debt payments (English)

Protests against government staged in several areas (English)

Protests against government staged in several areas (English)