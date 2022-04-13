No power cuts for three days until Friday

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says there will be no scheduled power interruptions across the island on April 13, 14, and 15.

This is in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays on April 13, 14, and Good Friday which falls on April 15.

The PUCSL meanwhile stated that the duration of power cuts on April 16 and 17 will be limited to 02 hours and 15 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has received adequate stocks of fuel required for power generation and heavy rainfall has boosted hydropower generation capacity.

Further, the power cut duration will be gradually reduced from the 18th of April, according to the PUCSL.

