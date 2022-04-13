Import restrictions on non-essential items extended

Import restrictions on non-essential items extended

April 13, 2022   12:14 pm

The government has extended the import restrictions imposed on 367 non-essential goods into Sri Lanka unless with a valid licence.

This was conveyed in a Gazette Extraordinary issued by Minister of Finance Ali Sabry on 09 April.

The regulations prescribed in the communiqué are only applicable to the importation of goods, which have the date of Bill of Lading/Airway Bill on or after 10 April.

Licence to import the specified non-essential items are issued subject to the recommendation of the Secretary to the Finance Ministry.

Any importers who wish to import the specified goods are required to be in possession of a valid licence issued by the Controller-General of Imports and Exports Control, prior to the date of the Bill of Lading/Airway Bill of such importation.

The import restrictions are applied to food items such as apples, butter, dates, oranges, curd, yoghurt, oats, chocolates, cornflakes and pasta. In addition, beer, liquor, cigarettes, perfumes, cosmetic items, domestic electric appliances such as washing machines, air conditioning machines, microwave ovens, rice cookers, toasters, coffee and tea makers are also included in the list.

