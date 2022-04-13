135 raids against unlicensed fuel sellers conducted so far: Police

A total number of 135 raids have been carried out so far to apprehend people selling fuel without authorized licences, Sri Lanka Police says.

According to police media spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa, 10,115 litres of diesel, 5,690 litres of petrol and 5,620 litres of kerosene were taken into custody from unlicensed fuel sellers.

SSP Thalduwa said legal action would be sought against the individuals apprehended in the raids.

Law enforcement authorities have carried out 67 more raids in addition to the 68 conducted on the day before.

The police media spokesperson urged the members of the public to make sure to purchase fuel from licensed sellers.

With regard to the long queues seeking fuel observed at filling stations over the past few days, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said people are still queuing up despite there being necessary reserves of fuel for two more weeks.

Speaking to Ada Derana, a senior CPC official assured that the stocks of fuel the CPC is in possession of at present are adequate for 15 more days.

The CPC meanwhile stated that Sri Lanka is expecting a shipment of diesel procured under the Indian credit line. Thereby, a total of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel will arrive on the island tomorrow.