Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are possible in most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued today.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, North-central and Northern provinces.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere too.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.