Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

April 13, 2022   04:27 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are possible in most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued today.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, North-central and Northern provinces.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere too.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sajith signs no-confidence motion against govt

Sajith signs no-confidence motion against govt

Manusath Derana distributes essential food items in view of Avurudu

Manusath Derana distributes essential food items in view of Avurudu

' Manudam Mehewara' continues to deliver dry rations to poverty-stricken families

' Manudam Mehewara' continues to deliver dry rations to poverty-stricken families

Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2022

Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2022

Queues for fuel getting longer day by day

Queues for fuel getting longer day by day

Import restrictions on 367 non-essential items extended

Import restrictions on 367 non-essential items extended

Prime Minister invites protesters at Galle Face for discussions

Prime Minister invites protesters at Galle Face for discussions