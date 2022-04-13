Sajith signs no-confidence and impeachment motions

April 13, 2022   09:29 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has signed the no-confidence motion against the government and the impeachment motion to be moved against the President.

Speaking in this regard, Premadasa said the Samagi Jana Balawegaya would back the people protesting on the road and that it would take all possible measures in the parliament to achieve this democratic victory.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Premadasa said: “WITHOUT CHANGE, WE WILL NOT STOP. @sjbsrilanka signing of No Confidence Motion & Impeachment Motion. Constitutional Amendment to abolish Executive Presidency & Repeal 20th Amendment on the way.”

During last week’s parliamentary session, Premadasa said the Samagi Jana Balawegaya would move a no-confidence motion against the government and an impeachment motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Soon after, the main opposition began a campaign to collect signatures in the parliament for the two motions.

Stressing that the executive presidency must be abolished completely, Premadasa called for devolution of power among the Executive, the Constitution and the Judiciary.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya also presented a set of proposals for resolving the ongoing financial and political crises.

 

WITHOUT CHANGE, WE WILL NOT STOP. @sjbsrilanka signing of No Confidence Motion & Impeachment Motion. Constitutional Amendment to abolish Executive Presidency & Repeal 20th Amendment on the way. #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/O8gLiqgjPV

— Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) April 13, 2022
