The genuine right of the New Year belongs to our children  President

President’s New Year Message:

The current economic and global crises have become the biggest challenge faced by us Sri Lankans in our recent history. We should overcome this challenge with unity and better understanding. The difficulties you experienced in the face of the challenge are many.

The government is taking measures to secure the normal life of the people from the current complex situation by properly understanding these challenges.

Welcoming the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year with fresh aspirations has been our much-valued practice since ancient times. This time too we celebrate the dawn of the New Year with the same expectations and fresh hopes.

The genuine right of the New Year belongs to our children. I’m aware that you are sensitive about preserving this traditional spirit for the children.

I recall the sacrifices made by you, especially by the persons who are engaged in special duties, who have lost the opportunity to join their children to experience the New Year festivities as well as Sri Lankans living abroad.

I wish you all a happy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year, in which we’ll overcome present challenges.