Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces in the country tonight.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces, it said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, the advisory added.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.