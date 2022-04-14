LP gas distribution to resume next week?

April 14, 2022   09:03 pm

Sri Lanka is expected to receive 8,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas in the near future, with production set to recommence from April 18, Litro Gas said.

Issuing a statement today, the gas supplier states steps are currently being taken through the intervention of the government to secure the US dollars required for the import of gas, which has been funding under the USD 10 million emergency funding from the World Bank.    

Litro said that Sri Lanka is expected to receive a stock of 8,500 metric tonnes of LP gas under this and that it anticipates to recommence the production process, which is currently halted due to the shortage of supplies, from April 18.

Meanwhile, the company also said that distribution had been carried out until April 13 and that around 800,000 domestic gas cylinders were distributed within the month of April alone.

Accordingly, 11,000 metric tons of gas has been distributed across the market, including to factories, hospitals and hotels.

Meanwhile, Litro said it had incurred a loss of Rs. 2,600 million in March alone due to not increasing the gas prices in the face of rising gas prices in the world market and the depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee. 

