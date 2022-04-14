Disciplinary action against Police Sergeant who joined Galle Face protest

Disciplinary action against Police Sergeant who joined Galle Face protest

April 14, 2022   09:20 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that disciplinary action will be taken against the police officer who had participated in the protest currently underway at the Galle Face Green and that if necessary legal action would also be initiated against him. 

Videos of a police officer in uniform joining protesters and making a statement had been widely circulated on social media today.

In a release, the Police Spokesman’s Office said the Police Sergeant in question, who is attached to the Kuttigala Police Station, had left the police station without permission and had joined the protest in this manner. 

Accordingly, legal action will be taken against the officer based on the information revealed, Sri Lanka Police said.

The release further states that this incident has severely discredited the Sri Lanka Police, which is a disciplined service.

