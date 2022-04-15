Additional buses in operation to return to Colombo after Avurudu

Special bus service is in operation today (April 15) for people to return to Colombo after Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) says.

Accordingly, 200 additional buses have been added to the fleet, a spokesperson of the SLTB said.

Private sector buses have also been added to the fleet to provide services for those who are returning to Colombo after the Avurudu festivities. Fuel will be supplied to these private sector buses through depots of the SLTB.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Sri Lanka Railways said additional trains will be operated from April 17 for this purpose.