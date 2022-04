The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation says dispensing fuel for vehicles at filling stations is limited with effect from 1.00 p.m. today (April 15).

Fuel for maximum of Rs. 1,000 for motorcycles

Fuel for maximum of Rs. 1,500 for three-wheelers

Fuel for maximum of Rs. 5,000 for cars, vans and jeeps

However, the fuel dispensing restrictions are not applied to buses, lorries and tractors used for commercial purposes, the CPC said further.