SriLankan issues clarification on cargo flights to Uganda in 2021

April 15, 2022   02:59 pm

SriLankan Airlines has clarified the speculations circulated on social media regarding SriLankan aircraft uplifting printed material to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda last year.

In a statement issued on 14 April, SriLankan Airlines said it received an air cargo order to transport approximately 102 tons of printed material from Colombo to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda in February 2021.

It noted that the consignment was purely commercial in nature and brought in much-needed foreign revenue to the airline and country at the time.

The national carrier went on to emphasize that this cargo order was undertaken only for commercial purposes.

SriLankan Airlines also posted a tweet on the matter:

“The Ugandan government ordered Ugandan currency notes from a global security printer who operates several factories worldwide, including one in Sri Lanka, exporting to global markets.”

“SriLankan aircraft which were underutilised at this time during the pandemic were chartered by a UK based freight forwarder. What is now being misunderstood is the Airline Pilots Guild proud announcement of this achievement of using unutilised pax aircraft.”

