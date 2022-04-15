Police officer who joined Galle Face protest produced before court

April 15, 2022   03:30 pm

The uniformed police officer who had participated in the public protest in progress at the Galle Face Green has been granted bail after being produced before the court.

He was placed under arrest by the Colombo Fort Police on Thursday (April 14).

It is reported that a large number of lawyers have come forward to offer legal assistance to the police officer in question.

The case will be taken up again on April 29.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka Police announced that disciplinary action would be taken against the police officer who had participated in the protest and that legal action would also be initiated against him, if necessary.

Videos of a police officer in uniform joining protesters and making a statement were widely circulated on social media on Thursday.

In a media release, the Police Spokesman’s Office said the Police Sergeant in question, who is attached to the Kuttigala Police Station, had left the police station without permission and had joined the protest in this manner.

The release further stated that this incident has severely discredited the Sri Lanka Police, which is a disciplined service.

