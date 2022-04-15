Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

April 15, 2022   03:48 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are expected in parts of Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

