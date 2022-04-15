UNP urges SriLankan Airlines to cancel proposals to lease new aircrafts

April 15, 2022   05:47 pm

The United National Party (UNP) has urged the SriLankan Airlines to cancel the requests for proposal (RFPs) to lease new aircraft.

In a statement issued today (April 15), the UNP said it is astounded to learn that the national carrier has released an Expression of Interest for the lease of aircraft for the airline.

“SriLankan Airlines has been classified as a loss-making enterprise by both the Committee on Public Enterprise (CoPE) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” it read further.

The UNP said any plans for expansion must be halted immediately and the Board of Directors must present an explanation to the Parliament regarding this decision, and noted that the government has announced that they will not be servicing the country’s external debts.

“This default by the government is an announcement to the global community that the country is now bankrupt,” the UNP said, urging the government and the Board of Directors to explain to the public why they decided to take this decision despite the country facing a devalued currency and a default on our debt.

“Furthermore, the government is in negotiations with the Indian government over an additional Line of Credit to purchase essential food items and medicine,” the statement read further.

However, the irresponsible decision to seek the lease of a new aircraft for a loss-making airline will result in India questioning the practicality of providing Sri Lanka with further funding, the UNP pointed out.

