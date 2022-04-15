Ranjith Siyambalapitiya to resign as Deputy Speaker

April 15, 2022   08:59 pm

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says he would step down as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament at the parliamentary sitting scheduled for April 19.

He made this remark addressing a special media briefing in Ruwanwella today.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s parliamentary group decided last week that its 14 lawmakers including former President Maithripala Sirisena would represent the Parliament independently.

Consequently, Siyambalapitiya informed the President of his intention to resign as the Deputy Speaker.

However, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa refused to accept Siyambalapitiya’s letter of resignation, stating that parliamentary democracy needs to be maintained.

As the post of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament is an independent appointment and taking into account the need to continue the parliamentary proceedings amidst the present situation, President Rajapaksa had told Siyambalapitiya that his resignation would be dismissed.

Delivering a special statement in the House last Friday (April 08), Siyambalapitiya, however, said he would remain in his position until the end of April.

Further addressing today’s media briefing, he said a new Deputy Speaker of Parliament will be appointed when the parliament convenes in May.

