The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says the duration of power cuts on April 16 and 17 will be limited to 02 hours and 15 minutes.

According to the schedule published by the PUCSL, night time interruptions to the electricity supply will not be experienced on these two days.

The power cut schedule for April 16 and 17 are as follows:

April 16 (Saturday)

Areas ABC – from 9.00 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

Areas DEF – from 11.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Areas GHI – from 1.30 p.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Areas JKL – from 3.45 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Area P – from 9.00 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

Area Q – from 11.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Areas RST – from 1.30 p.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Areas UVW – from 3.45 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.



April 17 (Sunday)

Areas JKL – from 9.00 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

Areas ABC – from 11.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Areas DEF – from 1.30 p.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Areas GHI – from 3.45 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Area W – from 9.00 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

Area V – from 11.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Areas STU – from 1.30 p.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Areas PQR – from 3.45 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

E 04-04-2022 Power Interruption Schedule by Adaderana Online on Scribd