Navy intercepts Kerala cannabis worth nearly Rs. 45 Mn

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a haul of Kerala cannabis weighing about 150kg (wet weight) in a special operation conducted in the seas off the Delft Island, Jaffna on April 13.

In addition, three suspects and a dinghy used in the smuggling attempt were also taken into custody by the naval personnel.

Northern Naval Command together with North Central Naval Command of Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations to prevent smuggling of drugs and other forms of illegal activities in island waters.

Accordingly, a suspicious dinghy had escaped from the scene, jettisoning some sacks, when it was about to be searched by an Inshore Patrol Craft patrolling in seas off the Delft Island, attached to the Northern Naval Command.

However, the North Central Naval Command managed to intercept the escaping dinghy and apprehend the three suspects. The operation also led to the recovery of about 150kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis thrown overboard in 68 packages stuffed in four sacks, during a subsequent search in the sea area.

The street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be around Rs. 45 million, according to the navy.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Pesalai and Mannar, aged between 22-49 years. The accused, together with Kerala cannabis and the dinghy, have been handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward legal action.