Burglar arrested with Rs. 27 Mn stolen from leading clothing store

Burglar arrested with Rs. 27 Mn stolen from leading clothing store

April 16, 2022   11:47 am

The police have arrested a burglar, who stole money to the tune of Rs. 27 million from a leading clothing store in Kadawatha, while in hiding.

According to reports, the suspect had broken and entered the building in the late hours of April 14.

The Kadawatha Police initiated investigations into the burglary, based on the complaint lodged by the manager of the clothing store yesterday (April 15).

The suspect was busted while hiding inside a water tank on the rooftop of the store. Upon interrogating the arrestee, the police managed to uncover the stolen cash valued at Rs. 27,219,380.

The suspect has divulged that he was unable to make his escape after drilling into the vault, as the employees of the store began to report to work in the early hours of the day.

He had then stashed the stolen cash at some other location in the building and hid himself inside the water tank on the rooftop, with the intention of fleeing at night.

The 32-year-old is reportedly a resident in the area of Nagollagama. He will be produced before the court today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Today marks Bak full moon Poya...

Today marks Bak full moon Poya...

Today marks Bak full moon Poya...

Notice for owners of petroleum bowsers

Notice for owners of petroleum bowsers

Special announcement for people arriving in Colombo

Special announcement for people arriving in Colombo

Veddah community joins protest at Galle Face Green

Veddah community joins protest at Galle Face Green

General opinion is that country needs a system change - Duminda Dissanayake

General opinion is that country needs a system change - Duminda Dissanayake

Why continue to hold on to wealth, possessions and power? - Cardinal

Why continue to hold on to wealth, possessions and power? - Cardinal

Bodies of father & 9-year-old son found in water tank at a factory

Bodies of father & 9-year-old son found in water tank at a factory

CPC restricts dispensation of fuel volumes for vehicles (English)

CPC restricts dispensation of fuel volumes for vehicles (English)