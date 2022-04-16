Burglar arrested with Rs. 27 Mn stolen from leading clothing store

The police have arrested a burglar, who stole money to the tune of Rs. 27 million from a leading clothing store in Kadawatha, while in hiding.

According to reports, the suspect had broken and entered the building in the late hours of April 14.

The Kadawatha Police initiated investigations into the burglary, based on the complaint lodged by the manager of the clothing store yesterday (April 15).

The suspect was busted while hiding inside a water tank on the rooftop of the store. Upon interrogating the arrestee, the police managed to uncover the stolen cash valued at Rs. 27,219,380.

The suspect has divulged that he was unable to make his escape after drilling into the vault, as the employees of the store began to report to work in the early hours of the day.

He had then stashed the stolen cash at some other location in the building and hid himself inside the water tank on the rooftop, with the intention of fleeing at night.

The 32-year-old is reportedly a resident in the area of Nagollagama. He will be produced before the court today.