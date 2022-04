A father and son are reported dead after the m

Two members of the same family died today (April 16) in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a train on the Weliwatte level crossing in Balapitiya.

A father and son, aged 41 and 15 years respectively, who were on the motorcycle, have been hit by a train on the coastal line.

