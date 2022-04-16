President chairs several rounds of talks on present situation

Several rounds of discussions on the present situation of the country were chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (April 16), the President’s Media Division says.

The first round of talks was held with Finance Minister Ali Sabry, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, State Minister Sheshan Semasinghe, Presidential Secretary Gamini Senarath, Chief Advisor to President Lalith Weeratunga and Finance Ministry Secretary K.M.M. Siriwardena.

Another discussion has taken place with the officials of the ministries of finance, energy and health, the PMD said further.