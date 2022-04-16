Pole antenna structure at Galle Face Green removed

The pole antenna structure installed at the Galle Face Green by a leading telecommunications service provider in the country has been removed, Ada Derana correspondent says.

Concerns were raised on social media platforms with regard to the Capacity Enhance solution at the Galle Face Green premises where the ongoing public protest against the government is staged.

Taking these concerns into account, the company decided to de-install the antenna structure.

In a notice, the company said the sole purpose of the installation was to alleviate congestion levels in the Galle Face area.

It also assured the customers of its best efforts to reduce congestion levels in the area using existing infrastructure facilities.

A 20-feet pole antenna structure was installed at the Galle Face Green area on Friday (April 15).

The initiation of the said installation is one of the network solutions being implemented to alleviate the network congestion in the area experienced by the customers, the company said further in its statement.

Capacity augmentation and quality of service improvement initiatives, in response to customer feedback, are carried out by the company as part and parcel of its daily operations.

It also stated that this installation was submitted for the approval of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and the activation of the augmented capacity would follow the receipt of TRCSL approvals.

However, the antenna structure was removed today, after the installation was met with controversy.