BASL raises concerns over attempts to disrupt peaceful protests

April 16, 2022   11:59 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) says any attempts to disrupt peaceful protests by the people of the country will have grave repercussions for the country.

In a media release issued today (April 16), the association called upon the government to desist from taking any steps whatsoever to disrupt what is a legitimate exercise of the freedom of dissent of the people.

The statement came after a number of police trucks parked in the vicinity of Galle Face Green, where the ongoing anti-government protest is staged, drew public criticism.

The trucks have now been removed after it was highlighted in social media platforms and brought to the notice of the authorities.

With regard to this, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa clarified that the trucks were brought to the vicinity of protests to provide essential supplies to police personnel stationed at the protest site.

