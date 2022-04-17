New cabinet to be sworn in?

According to political sources, all necessary arrangements have been made for the swearing in of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Accordingly, it is reported that the new Cabinet will likely be sworn in today (17) or tomorrow (18).

The first meeting of the new Cabinet is expected to be held tomorrow evening.

According to political sources, only 15 ministers will be appointed to the new Cabinet.

However, it is reported that Chamal Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa and Shasheendra Rajapaksa will not be appointed to the new Cabinet.

Former ministers Gamini Lokuge, Bandula Gunawardena, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Johnston Fernando and Rohitha Abeygunawardena will also not be representing the new Cabinet, sources told Ada Derana.

Accordingly, it was also reported that several new faces will represent the new Cabinet on Ministers.

However, political sources revealed that the current posts of State Ministers will remain the same.

Meanwhile, a special discussion was held between former Ministers and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday evening.

The discussion which was held at the President’s House in Fort had commenced at around 5.00 pm and lasted till around 7.00 pm.

However, the former ministers had refused to comment to the media after the discussion.