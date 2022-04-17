Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

April 17, 2022   09:20 am

A delegation led by the Minister of Finance has left the island for discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The delegation includes Finance Minister Ali Sabri, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena.

Accordingly, they are scheduled to visit the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund at Washington D.C., USA. The talks are scheduled to take place from April 19 to 24.

Sri Lanka is expected to receive close to USD$ 4 billion if the discussions with the IMF are successful.

It would be made available to Sri Lanka under five tranches, enabling Sri Lanka to ensure the credibility in the global financial sector.

However, if Sri Lanka receives financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, their recommendations will also have to be implemented in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, it is reported that during the visit, close attention will be paid to the recommendations that will be implemented and how they will be implemented.

