Decision to extend school hours temporarily suspended

Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena says that the decision to extend school hours by one hour has been temporarily suspended.

Schools under the purview of the government had previously been instructed to extend the daily school hours by one hour for the academic term commencing from April 18.

However, the minister said that a decision has now been taken to temporarily suspend that move.

Meanwhile the Education Minister said that first school term for the year 2022 of all government schools will resume tomorrow (April 18).