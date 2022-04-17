2022 Grade One schools admissions on Tuesday

2022 Grade One schools admissions on Tuesday

April 17, 2022   12:35 pm

The Education Ministry says the admission of students to Grade One classes for the year 2022 in government schools will be held on April 19, 2022.

The ministry’s Additional Secretary for School Affairs, Lalitha Egodawela said that the principals of schools island-wide have been notified in this regard.

However, the Additional Secretary said that there could be some delay in the admission of students to the first grade in schools where there are problems with the appeal lists.

Meanwhile, the new school year 2022 will commence tomorrow (18).

The Ministry of Education had earlier decided to extend the school hours by one hour to cover the syllabus due to the late start of the academic year.

However, the Ministry of Education announced today that the decision will be temporarily suspended.

It is said that this decision has been taken as there is a possibility of obstructing the student transport activities due to the fuel problem.

