Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 59 million seized in seas south of Mannar

Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 59 million seized in seas south of Mannar

April 17, 2022   02:11 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have seized a stock of Kerala cannabis weighing about 197kg and 60g (wet weight) during a patrol conducted in seas south of Mannar.

SLNS Mihikatha patrolling in seas south of Mannar recovered this stock of narcotics after observing several suspicious packages adrift in the sea area on 16th April. 

These 50 packages in 02 sacks, recovered during the patrol, contained about 197kg and 60g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

It is believed that the smugglers had jettisoned the stock of Kerala cannabis into the sea and fled, being unable to bring it ashore as a result of naval presence. 

Meanwhile, the gross street value of the seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 59 million.

The stock of Kerala cannabis held in this patrol will be set on fire and destroyed under the supervision of Naval Provost Branch, the SLN media unit said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

Catholic devotees celebrate Easter Sunday today

Catholic devotees celebrate Easter Sunday today

New Cabinet of Ministers to be sworn in?

New Cabinet of Ministers to be sworn in?

Traditional Sri Lankan exorcism rituals performed at protest ground

Traditional Sri Lankan exorcism rituals performed at protest ground

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

The tradition of anointing oil for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year

The tradition of anointing oil for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Special discussion held at President's House (English)

Special discussion held at President's House (English)