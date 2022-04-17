Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

April 17, 2022   02:40 pm

Two school children have been reported dead while another two are in critical condition the motorcycle they were riding on which fell down a precipice and into the sluice canal of the Wemedilla Reservoir in Dambulla.

Ada Derana reporter said that the incident had occurred at around 9pm last night (16) and that the two teenagers who were critically injured in the accident have been admitted to the Dambulla Hospital. 

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that four boys, who are all 16 years of age, were traveling on one motorcycle when the rider suddenly lost control of its speed causing the motorcycle to fall down a 70-foot precipice and into the canal. 

Two of the boys had died in the incident while they have been identified as 16-year-olds from Puwakpitiya in Galewela.

The other two boys who were on the motorcycle have sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to the Dambulla Hospital for treatment. 

Residents of the area had rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue the youths after hearing them scream as the incident had occurred. 

Dambulla Police is conducting an investigation. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen

New Cabinet to be sworn in today or tomorrow?

New Cabinet to be sworn in today or tomorrow?

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

Finance Minister and delegation leave for talks with IMF

Catholic devotees celebrate Easter Sunday today

Catholic devotees celebrate Easter Sunday today

New Cabinet of Ministers to be sworn in?

New Cabinet of Ministers to be sworn in?

Traditional Sri Lankan exorcism rituals performed at protest ground

Traditional Sri Lankan exorcism rituals performed at protest ground