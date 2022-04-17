Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

Two school children have been reported dead while another two are in critical condition the motorcycle they were riding on which fell down a precipice and into the sluice canal of the Wemedilla Reservoir in Dambulla.

Ada Derana reporter said that the incident had occurred at around 9pm last night (16) and that the two teenagers who were critically injured in the accident have been admitted to the Dambulla Hospital.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that four boys, who are all 16 years of age, were traveling on one motorcycle when the rider suddenly lost control of its speed causing the motorcycle to fall down a 70-foot precipice and into the canal.

Two of the boys had died in the incident while they have been identified as 16-year-olds from Puwakpitiya in Galewela.

The other two boys who were on the motorcycle have sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to the Dambulla Hospital for treatment.

Residents of the area had rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue the youths after hearing them scream as the incident had occurred.

Dambulla Police is conducting an investigation.