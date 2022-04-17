NPP commence massive Peoples March against govt from Beruwala
Photos: Facebook

NPP commence massive Peoples March against govt from Beruwala

April 17, 2022   04:11 pm

The protest march organized by the National People’s Power (NPP) against the present government under the theme “Let’s oust the oppressive government” commenced in Beruwala this morning (17).

Dubbed the “People’s March”, the protest which worked off from the Beruwala town is scheduled to end on April 19th (Tuesday) near the Town Hall area in Colombo.

Ada Derana reporter said that a large number of people had joined the protest march.

Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other parliamentarians and members of the party also participated in the movement.

Addressing the media during the protest, Dissanayake said what the people need to do now is to go beyond protest and build the economic development of this country, the rule of law, a government free from fraud and corruption, a government that seizes property from the corrupt, and a government that punishes fraudsters and corrupt people. 

He said the National People’s Power has created the broadest platform for this purpose and that today they have prepared this march for the sake of rallying the people for this. 

When asked about the allegation made by the government is that the NPP is behind all the conspiracies against the government, he said: “We’re not behind ... we’re in front. Why should we stay behind.”

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

Harvested paddy fields taken over by wild elephants

Harvested paddy fields taken over by wild elephants

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith's speech during Easter Mass

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith's speech during Easter Mass

Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen

New Cabinet to be sworn in today or tomorrow?

New Cabinet to be sworn in today or tomorrow?

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green