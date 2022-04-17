The protest march organized by the National People’s Power (NPP) against the present government under the theme “Let’s oust the oppressive government” commenced in Beruwala this morning (17).

Dubbed the “People’s March”, the protest which worked off from the Beruwala town is scheduled to end on April 19th (Tuesday) near the Town Hall area in Colombo.

Ada Derana reporter said that a large number of people had joined the protest march.

Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other parliamentarians and members of the party also participated in the movement.

Addressing the media during the protest, Dissanayake said what the people need to do now is to go beyond protest and build the economic development of this country, the rule of law, a government free from fraud and corruption, a government that seizes property from the corrupt, and a government that punishes fraudsters and corrupt people.

He said the National People’s Power has created the broadest platform for this purpose and that today they have prepared this march for the sake of rallying the people for this.

When asked about the allegation made by the government is that the NPP is behind all the conspiracies against the government, he said: “We’re not behind ... we’re in front. Why should we stay behind.”