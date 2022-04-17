Power cut schedule for next three days

Power cut schedule for next three days

April 17, 2022   04:29 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of more than 04 hours from tomorrow (18) until Wednesday (20), due to unavailability of fuel for thermal power plants.

The PUCSL has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power cuts of 04 hours and 20 minutes for Monday (April 18).

Accordingly, the manual load shedding has been scheduled as follows: 

All Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 3 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and 1 hour and 20 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. 

Meanwhile the CEB has requested for power cuts of 4 hours and 50 minutes for Tuesday and Wednesday (April 19 & 20).

Accordingly, the power shedding for these dates has been scheduled as follows: 

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 3 hours and 20 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and 1 hour and 30 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. 

Area CC1 - 3 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

See full schedule below:

 

Electricity Demand Management Schedule (18th-20th April 2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

Harvested paddy fields taken over by wild elephants

Harvested paddy fields taken over by wild elephants

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith's speech during Easter Mass

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith's speech during Easter Mass

Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen

New Cabinet to be sworn in today or tomorrow?

New Cabinet to be sworn in today or tomorrow?

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green

New Year's tradition of anointing oil carried out at Galle Face Green