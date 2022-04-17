Power cut schedule for next three days

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of more than 04 hours from tomorrow (18) until Wednesday (20), due to unavailability of fuel for thermal power plants.

The PUCSL has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power cuts of 04 hours and 20 minutes for Monday (April 18).

Accordingly, the manual load shedding has been scheduled as follows:

All Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 3 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and 1 hour and 20 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Meanwhile the CEB has requested for power cuts of 4 hours and 50 minutes for Tuesday and Wednesday (April 19 & 20).

Accordingly, the power shedding for these dates has been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 3 hours and 20 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and 1 hour and 30 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

Area CC1 - 3 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

See full schedule below:

Electricity Demand Management Schedule (18th-20th April 2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd