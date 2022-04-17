Sarath Weerasekara decides not to take any cabinet position

Former Minister of Public Security, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Sarath Weerasekara today stated that he has decided not to take up any position in the new Cabinet of Ministers, due to the current crisis in the country.

The SLPP parliamentarian stated this issuing a brief statement regarding his decision.

Mr. Weerasekera has further stated that he will always stand for the unity of the country, the Buddha Sasana and the people and also that he will continue to do his duty for the country and the people.

Speculation is rife that the new Cabinet will likely be sworn in today (17) or tomorrow (18).

According to political sources, only 15 ministers will be appointed to the new Cabinet.

However, it is reported that Chamal Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa and Shasheendra Rajapaksa will not be appointed to the new Cabinet.

Former ministers Gamini Lokuge, Bandula Gunawardena, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Johnston Fernando and Rohitha Abeygunawardena will also not be representing the new Cabinet, sources told Ada Derana.

Accordingly, it was also reported that several new faces will represent the new Cabinet on Ministers.

However, sources revealed that the current posts of State Ministers will remain the same.