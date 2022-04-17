Sarath Weerasekara decides not to take any cabinet position

Sarath Weerasekara decides not to take any cabinet position

April 17, 2022   05:48 pm

Former Minister of Public Security, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Sarath Weerasekara today stated that he has decided not to take up any position in the new Cabinet of Ministers, due to the current crisis in the country.

The SLPP parliamentarian stated this issuing a brief statement regarding his decision.  

Mr. Weerasekera has further stated that he will always stand for the unity of the country, the Buddha Sasana and the people and also that he will continue to do his duty for the country and the people.

Speculation is rife that the new Cabinet will likely be sworn in today (17) or tomorrow (18).

According to political sources, only 15 ministers will be appointed to the new Cabinet.

However, it is reported that Chamal Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa and Shasheendra Rajapaksa will not be appointed to the new Cabinet.

Former ministers Gamini Lokuge, Bandula Gunawardena, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Johnston Fernando and Rohitha Abeygunawardena will also not be representing the new Cabinet, sources told Ada Derana.

Accordingly, it was also reported that several new faces will represent the new Cabinet on Ministers.

However, sources revealed that the current posts of State Ministers will remain the same.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ampara

Harvested paddy fields taken over by wild elephants

Harvested paddy fields taken over by wild elephants

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith's speech during Easter Mass

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith's speech during Easter Mass

Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

Two teenagers dead, two critical in motorcycle accident

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

The national oil anointing ceremony for the New Year

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen

Sri Lanka's fuel shortage continues to worsen