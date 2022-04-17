Power cut duration reduced for Monday

Power cut duration reduced for Monday

April 17, 2022   11:39 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the duration of the power cut scheduled for Monday (April 18) has been reduced.

It said the power cut declared for tomorrow will be reduced to 3 hours and 20 minutes, as confirmation has been received from the CPC for the supply of furnace oil for power generation. 

The PUCSL had previously approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power cuts of 04 hours and 20 minutes for tomorrow (April 18).

See schedule here

 

Revised Power Cut Schedule (18-04-2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

